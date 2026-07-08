India to roll out ATRS and streamline airport passenger flow
Big changes are coming to Indian airports. The government is rolling out new technology like Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) to make security checks faster and smoother.
There's also a push for better passenger flow, so moving from entry gates to check-in and immigration should be less of a hassle soon.
Indian airport security and immigration upgrades
Security is getting tighter, with stricter qualifications for baggage screeners.
Immigration services will expand: expect Foreigners Regional Registration Offices in every state by 2027, plus new immigration check posts at Agartala and Jewar airport.
For international flyers, the Fast Track Immigration program will be promoted through airlines, and studies during peak seasons will help spot and recommend measures to reduce travel bottlenecks.