India to seal multibillion-dollar Rafale deal with France by 2027
India
India is gearing up to close a multibillion-dollar deal with France for 114 Rafale fighter jets by March 2027, according to India's Chief of Air Staff A.P. Singh.
The move comes as India looks to boost its air force strength and keep up with growing security challenges in the region.
IAF about 30 squadrons, Rafales co-made
Right now, the Indian Air Force has about 30 fighter squadrons, well below its assessed requirement of at least 42, which means it is relying more on buying jets from abroad while local production catches up.
The new Rafales will be co-manufactured in India, showing deeper ties with France and giving a big upgrade to India's air power at a time when neighboring countries are also modernizing their fleets.