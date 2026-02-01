India to train 1 lakh allied health professionals over the next 5 years
India's government just announced it will train one lakh (100,000) allied health professionals over the next five years, covering fields like optometry, radiology, anesthesia, and behavioral health.
Existing colleges will get upgrades and new ones will open up—plus, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained in the coming year.
New opportunities in healthcare
This move is all about creating more jobs for young people in healthcare—from core care and wellness to yoga and medical devices.
It also supports India's ₹10,000 crore push into bio-pharma with new research institutes and clinical trial opportunities.
If you're thinking about a career that makes a difference—and offers real growth—this could open a lot of doors in both traditional and modern medicine.