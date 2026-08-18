India to try 6 Pakistan suspects under new 26/11 law
India is using a brand-new law to put six Pakistan-based suspects of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on trial, even though they haven't shown up in court.
Big names like Hafiz Saeed and Sajid Mir are on the list.
A Mumbai court says they have until August 18 to appear, or the trial will move ahead without them.
BNSS Section 356 permits absentia trials
Thanks to Section 356 of the BNSS, courts can now try people who dodge justice, as long as proper steps are followed, like giving them a fair chance to show up and making sure they have legal representation.
The case is backed by evidence from Ajmal Kasab's confession, intercepted calls, and David Headley's testimony.
Even if convictions don't lead to extradition, this lets Indian courts finally deliver a verdict after nearly 18 years of waiting for answers.