India to upgrade 62 airports for passenger safety and efficiency

Automation, CISF qualifications, Agartala and Jewar

Expect more automated systems like tray retrieval at security checks, plus expanded baggage drop counters (not just at the usual big hubs).

There'll be maintained qualifications for CISF staff handling X-ray screenings, new aerobridge rules based on airport traffic, and improved coordination from entry to immigration.

Plus, new immigration checkpoints are coming up in Agartala and Jewar, with plans for registration offices in every state capital by 2027.