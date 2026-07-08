India to upgrade 62 airports for passenger safety and efficiency
Big changes are coming to air travel in India: 62 airports are set for a major upgrade over the next two years.
The government wants to make things smoother and safer, especially at busy and developing airports.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says the focus is on better passenger experience and meeting top security standards.
Automation, CISF qualifications, Agartala and Jewar
Expect more automated systems like tray retrieval at security checks, plus expanded baggage drop counters (not just at the usual big hubs).
There'll be maintained qualifications for CISF staff handling X-ray screenings, new aerobridge rules based on airport traffic, and improved coordination from entry to immigration.
Plus, new immigration checkpoints are coming up in Agartala and Jewar, with plans for registration offices in every state capital by 2027.