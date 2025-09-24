India to welcome more African cheetahs by December 2025

The project kicked off with 20 cheetahs; now there are 27 cheetahs being managed across Indian habitats, including cubs born here. Impressively, over 61% of the cubs have survived so far—way above the global average. Adult survival rates are also climbing, which is a good sign for the future.

New homes are being prepared for the big cats

Kuno National Park is almost full, so new homes are being prepped at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and other spots in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Plus, India is talking with Namibia, Botswana, and Kenya to bring in even more cheetahs every year for at least five years.

The goal: a healthy, self-sustaining wild cheetah population across different landscapes—something that hasn't happened here in generations.