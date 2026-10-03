India to wrap up 114 Rafale jets deal with France
India
India is gearing up to wrap up a major deal with France for 114 Rafale fighter jets by the end of fiscal 2026-27.
Air Chief Marshall AP Singh shared that both countries are working closely on this, and the bids are currently being reviewed after getting the green light earlier this year.
Rafales boost Indian aerospace and IAF
This move is aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force, which needs more squadrons to meet its target. The new Rafales will add to the current fleet and help close that gap.
Plus, with many of these jets expected to be built in India, it's also a big win for local aerospace manufacturing.