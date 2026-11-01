India Today journalists attacked in Pulivendula, camera smashed, phones taken
India
While covering local elections in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh, India Today journalist Abdul Basheer and his cameraman S Vijay were attacked by a mob near a polling booth.
Their camera was smashed and phones taken, sparking fresh tension between the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP.
TDP and YSRCP exchange accusations
A video showed Basheer comforting Vijay after the attack, underlining how shaken they were.
TDP claims YSRCP rowdies deliberately attacked them and smashed their camera, while YSRCP denies this and instead accuses TDP of stirring up trouble at the polls.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned attacks on journalists and called for an investigation.