India tweaks Form 6, 1 Indian missing, readies hydrogen train
Big updates today:
India's Election Commission is making voter registration more transparent by tweaking Form 6, now it checks if your parents were part of a special revision, which helps verify new voters.
India also condemned an attack on a ship near Oman that left one Indian missing, and the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.
Plus, India's first hydrogen-powered train is about to launch, marking a cool step toward greener travel.
Typhoon Bavi, India-US forced-labor dispute
Typhoon Bavi hit China and Taiwan hard: lots of evacuations, canceled trains, and flights remind us how climate change keeps turning up the heat.
Meanwhile, India raised concerns with the US about forced labor investigations during trade talks, showing it wants fair treatment for workers in global deals.