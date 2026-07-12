India tweaks Form 6, 1 Indian missing, readies hydrogen train India Jul 12, 2026

Big updates today:

India's Election Commission is making voter registration more transparent by tweaking Form 6, now it checks if your parents were part of a special revision, which helps verify new voters.

India also condemned an attack on a ship near Oman that left one Indian missing, and the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Plus, India's first hydrogen-powered train is about to launch, marking a cool step toward greener travel.