India-UK trade deal: What it means for you

What's in it for common people?

For young professionals and businesses, this deal means more job opportunities and new markets—especially since India will cut tariffs on 90% of UK imports.

Whisky will get a lot cheaper in India as duties drop from 150% to 75%, then down to 40% over 10 years.

Car prices could fall too with auto tariffs slashed from over 100% to just 10%.

Plus, Indian workers will find it easier to work in the UK thanks to smoother visa rules.

All in all, it's a big step for both economies—and could make your favorite products more affordable.