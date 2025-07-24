India-UK trade deal: What it means for you
India and the UK just signed a huge trade deal that drops tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK.
This move is set to boost trade between the two countries by $34 billion each year by 2040, with big wins expected for Indian textiles, leather, seafood, gems, engineering goods, and even agricultural products like fruits and spices.
What's in it for common people?
For young professionals and businesses, this deal means more job opportunities and new markets—especially since India will cut tariffs on 90% of UK imports.
Whisky will get a lot cheaper in India as duties drop from 150% to 75%, then down to 40% over 10 years.
Car prices could fall too with auto tariffs slashed from over 100% to just 10%.
Plus, Indian workers will find it easier to work in the UK thanks to smoother visa rules.
All in all, it's a big step for both economies—and could make your favorite products more affordable.