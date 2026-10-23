India unveils plan for homegrown military AI under IndiaAI mission
India just announced it's working on homegrown military AI as part of the "IndiaAI Mission." The goal is to rely less on foreign technology for defense and keep sensitive data secure.
The government is working with private companies selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop AI for things like smarter decision-making, target spotting, and combining information across the armed forces.
Proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure advances indigenization
This push fits into India's bigger plan to make more defense technology locally.
The proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure would give the highest priority to Indian-designed gear, even though full indigenization isn't easy.
India's also exploring quantum technology, with startups landing military contracts.
And while India's push to own underlying defense technology is key, the country's still open to teaming up with friendly nations and has hit record defense exports overall, with Europe providing fresh opportunities, moving beyond just traditional weapons.