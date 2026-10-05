India updates entry rules, blacklists cybercrime, child trafficking, cryptocurrency racketeering
India has updated its rules for foreign visitors; now, if you're involved in things like cybercrime, child trafficking, cryptocurrency-related racketeering, or terror funding, you could be blacklisted from entering the country.
These changes add to existing bans on fake documents and security risks.
The system still uses Grade A through D categories to sort offenses by how serious they are.
India's Grade A covers serious threats
Grade A is reserved for the most serious threats: think ties to banned groups or cases involving forged or fraudulently obtained travel documents or visas.
Grade B covers less severe stuff like immigration violations and financial issues.
The arrest of US national Matthew VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals on March 13, 2026, over allegations that they trained Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups in drone warfare shows why these updates matter.
The new guidelines aim to make entry rules clearer and help keep India safer.