India updates OCI rules, removes 6 month residency requirement
India just rolled out major updates to its Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) program, making it simpler and more flexible for people of Indian origin to get their OCI cards.
The old rule that forced applicants to stay in India for six months before applying is now gone, making the process much quicker.
Apply for OCI after India arrival
Now, you can apply for an OCI card shortly after you arrive in India with a valid long-term visa. No more waiting around.
The government also expanded eligibility so even fifth- and sixth-generation Indian-origin Tamils from Sri Lanka can apply.
Plus, better biometric systems at airports mean faster e-gate immigration clearance.
Just remember: if you get a new passport, update your details on the OCI portal within three months or face a US$25 fine.