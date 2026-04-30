India updates OCI rules, removes 6 month residency requirement

Apply for OCI after India arrival

Now, you can apply for an OCI card shortly after you arrive in India with a valid long-term visa. No more waiting around.

The government also expanded eligibility so even fifth- and sixth-generation Indian-origin Tamils from Sri Lanka can apply.

Plus, better biometric systems at airports mean faster e-gate immigration clearance.

Just remember: if you get a new passport, update your details on the OCI portal within three months or face a US$25 fine.