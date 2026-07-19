India urges 0 tolerance for all terrorism at US summit
India joined more than 60 countries at a U.S.-hosted summit focused on far-left extremism and political terrorism.
Representing India, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra pushed for "zero tolerance" toward all types of terrorism, especially cross-border threats and separatist agendas.
While many countries sent junior diplomats (worried the focus was too much on far-left groups), India made it clear that every form of terrorism deserves equal attention.
India objects to Rubio's jihadist downplay
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged countries to team up against far-left terrorism, saying joint US and European efforts have already reduced jihadist dangers.
But his downplaying of the jihadist threat didn't sit well with India, especially after recent attacks like Pahalgam in 2025.
With Foreign Minister Jaishankar away, Kwatra kept India's stance firm: no exceptions when it comes to fighting terror.