India urges calm after 2 ships attacked in Hormuz Strait

The Petro Dolphin was hit by a drone, leaving two Indian crew members missing, while the Valthera was struck by an unknown object that started a fire on board.

Thankfully, nine crew from the Petro Dolphin have been rescued so far, and all 11 aboard the Valthera are safe.

India is working closely with Oman to find the missing sailors and says it remains committed to protecting its people at sea as search operations continue.