India urges calm after 2 ships attacked in Hormuz Strait
Two commercial ships, MT Petro Dolphin and MT Valthera, were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz region on October 11, raising concern over maritime security in the region.
India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attacks, urging everyone to dial down tensions and focus on diplomatic solutions to keep international waters safe for all.
Two Indians missing from Petro Dolphin
The Petro Dolphin was hit by a drone, leaving two Indian crew members missing, while the Valthera was struck by an unknown object that started a fire on board.
Thankfully, nine crew from the Petro Dolphin have been rescued so far, and all 11 aboard the Valthera are safe.
India is working closely with Oman to find the missing sailors and says it remains committed to protecting its people at sea as search operations continue.