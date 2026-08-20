India urges households to adopt PNG after LPG price hikes
India
India is encouraging households to use piped natural gas (PNG) instead of LPG cylinders, especially after recent supply hiccups and price hikes linked to Middle East tensions.
Since the country imports most of its LPG, these disruptions hit hard: India spent nearly $12 billion on LPG in 2025 alone.
India incentivizes PNG with cheaper gas
To get more people on board with PNG, the government is offering city gas distributors cheaper domestic gas for every new household that actually starts using a PNG connection.
The goal? Lower costs, expand pipelines, and make it easier for families to ditch cylinders for good.
While 331.4 million active household LPG customers still rely on LPG, only about 17.4 million domestic PNG connections so far, so there's a lot of room for change.