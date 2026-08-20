India urges households to adopt PNG after LPG price hikes

To get more people on board with PNG, the government is offering city gas distributors cheaper domestic gas for every new household that actually starts using a PNG connection.

The goal? Lower costs, expand pipelines, and make it easier for families to ditch cylinders for good.

While 331.4 million active household LPG customers still rely on LPG, only about 17.4 million domestic PNG connections so far, so there's a lot of room for change.