India urges reopening of Strait of Hormuz citing sailor safety

Strait of Hormuz traffic down 95%

Patel pointed out that ship traffic through the Strait has dropped by 95%, which is a big deal since it is a vital energy corridor.

This slowdown has stranded more than 20,000 seafarers and threatens energy supplies worldwide.

To help, India has set up a 24/7 helpline for affected sailors.

The U.N. Secretary-General also backed calls to reopen the route quickly.