India urges reopening of Strait of Hormuz citing sailor safety
India
India is pushing for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, as tensions rise in West Asia.
At the U.N. Security Council, India's representative Yojna Patel highlighted worries about Indian sailors' safety and major disruptions to global trade caused by ongoing conflicts.
Strait of Hormuz traffic down 95%
Patel pointed out that ship traffic through the Strait has dropped by 95%, which is a big deal since it is a vital energy corridor.
This slowdown has stranded more than 20,000 seafarers and threatens energy supplies worldwide.
To help, India has set up a 24/7 helpline for affected sailors.
The U.N. Secretary-General also backed calls to reopen the route quickly.