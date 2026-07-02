India urges U.N. to agree stalled global anti terrorism treaty

Parvathaneni Harish demands justice and accountability

Harish talked about how India has faced cross-border terrorism for decades, saying, "Our people have paid the price of terrorism."

He pushed for justice and real accountability for those who support terror groups.

He also flagged new threats like terrorists using AI and cryptocurrencies to move money around, stressing that global teamwork is needed because, as Prime Minister Modi put it, "Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere."