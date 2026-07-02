India urges U.N. to agree stalled global anti terrorism treaty
India
India just spoke up at the U.N., urging countries to stand together against terrorism.
Representing India, Parvathaneni Harish made it clear (there's no excuse for terrorism, ever) and called for the world to finally agree on a global anti-terrorism treaty that's been stuck for years.
Parvathaneni Harish demands justice and accountability
Harish talked about how India has faced cross-border terrorism for decades, saying, "Our people have paid the price of terrorism."
He pushed for justice and real accountability for those who support terror groups.
He also flagged new threats like terrorists using AI and cryptocurrencies to move money around, stressing that global teamwork is needed because, as Prime Minister Modi put it, "Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere."