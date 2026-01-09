India, US still working on trade deal, says MEA

Why should you care?

This isn't just paperwork—India-US trade was worth about $191 billion last year, making the US one of India's biggest partners.

There's been some public back-and-forth about delays, but the MEA insists both sides are committed and ironing out details like tariffs and market access.

Jaiswal also pointed out that PM Modi and President Trump spoke eight times last year about this partnership, so talks are definitely alive.