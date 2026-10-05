US-India trade talks have reached 'plateau': Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the US would want to reduce this trade imbalance and correct what it sees as losses over time.

"Negotiation used to be the only platform through which countries could highlight the discrepancies, highlight the lopsidedness and say, would we want to correct this?"

"Tariff was an instrument of negotiation, and tariff had a certain framework within which you will apply it. Today framework is there, tariffs are going," she said.