India vice president C P Radhakrishnan begins Sri Lanka visit

Radhakrishnan, Dissanayake discuss housing, fishermen, $450 million

Radhakrishnan met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to talk about joint efforts like the Indian housing project and tackling issues faced by fishermen from both countries.

They also discussed India's $450 million aid package to help areas hit by Cyclone Ditwah and set the stage for new agreements to keep strengthening ties.