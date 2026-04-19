India vice president C P Radhakrishnan begins Sri Lanka visit
India
India's vice president C P Radhakrishnan arrived earlier that day for a landmark two-day trip to Sri Lanka, the first-ever by an Indian vice president.
The visit is all about boosting friendship and working together on projects, as part of India's "Neighbourhood First" approach.
Radhakrishnan, Dissanayake discuss housing, fishermen, $450 million
Radhakrishnan met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to talk about joint efforts like the Indian housing project and tackling issues faced by fishermen from both countries.
They also discussed India's $450 million aid package to help areas hit by Cyclone Ditwah and set the stage for new agreements to keep strengthening ties.