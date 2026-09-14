India, Vietnam agree joint military production and economic cooperation
India and Vietnam just took their partnership up a notch. At their latest Joint Commission Meeting, both countries agreed to work together on building military hardware: think joint production of military hardware.
The talks, led by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vietnam's Le Hoai Trung, also put the spotlight on teaming up in science, technology, and economic projects.
India, Vietnam pursue supply chain cooperation
Beyond defense deals, the two sides are looking to make trade smoother by improving supply chains and opening up new markets.
They are planning joint efforts in air travel, nuclear energy, and even space.
Both countries also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, and deliberated on the prevailing situation in West Asia and South China Sea.
All in all, it is about growing together while keeping things secure and friendly in the region.