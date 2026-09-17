India vows energy security after US bill allows 100% tariffs
India
The US just passed a bill that could slap up to 100% tariffs on goods from countries buying Russian energy, India included.
India says it is ready to adapt, stressing that keeping energy flowing for its 1.4 billion people is a top priority.
The government wants everyone to know it is looking at all options and will not let these sanctions disrupt the country's energy security.
India engages US mobilizes trade groups
Indian officials have been in talks with the US explaining how these sanctions could affect both sides and global energy prices.
The government is teaming up with trade and industry groups to find solutions, making it clear they will do what is needed to protect its trade and economic interests, even as global politics get tricky.