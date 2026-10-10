India vows fitting response at UN after Pahalgam attack
India
After the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, India spoke out strongly at the U.N.
First Secretary Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, representing India, made it clear that any terrorism against the country will be met with a "fitting response."
He also stressed that India's military stance is purely defensive and not aimed at any particular nation.
India rejects nuclear blackmail
Bedi pushed back in response to remarks by Pakistan, saying India won't give in to "nuclear blackmail."
He emphasized that India's actions are measured and focused on security, not escalation, and highlighted that First Secretary Anmol Sher Singh Bedi stated, "Third: India will make no distinction between those who sponsor terrorism and those who mastermind it."