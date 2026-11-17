India warns importers against hoarding pulses and mandates weekly updates
Pulse prices are climbing fast across India, and the government isn't taking it lightly.
On November 13, 2026, officials warned importers not to hoard or speculate on pulses like pigeon pea (tur) and split chickpea (chana).
To keep things transparent, importers now need to share weekly stock updates online, a move aimed at calming the market and keeping prices in check.
Tamil Nadu limits pulse stocks
Tamil Nadu has set stock limits on pigeon pea and black gram for three months after seeing prices spike: pigeon pea alone jumped 18.07% to ₹135.21/kg this week.
Meanwhile, yellow pea imports have more than doubled this year, giving food makers a cheaper option and helping ease pressure on split chickpea.
The hope is these steps will help steady pulse prices soon.