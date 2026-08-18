India warns Meta it could lose safe harbor legal protection
The Indian government has told Meta (think Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook) it could lose its "safe harbor" legal protection if it doesn't follow Indian laws, especially when it comes to tackling child sexual abuse material and harmful content.
Officials said they aren't trying to limit free speech but want social platforms to "protect the social fabric of our country" by sticking to local rules.
India asks Meta to increase moderation
Meta's been asked to step up its moderation game, especially considering India's many languages and cultures.
The government also wants clear labels on AI-generated content like deepfakes and is keeping an eye on things like WhatsApp usernames across platforms.
Bottom line: India wants safer online spaces and expects social media giants to play by the rules.