India watching US bill could hit buyers of Russian energy
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely watching a new US bill that could slap up to 100% tariffs on countries buying oil and gas from Russia, including India.
The bill, which just passed in the US House and is waiting for President Trump's signature, could shake up India's energy plans and its relationship with the US.
MEA, US industry consult energy security
The MEA says it's talking with US officials about what these possible sanctions might mean for both countries and the global energy scene.
With energy security for 1.4 billion people at stake, India is also teaming up with trade and industry groups to protect its interests and keep energy supplies steady, no matter how things play out.