India will keep ethanol blend capped at E20, government says
India
The Indian government isn't planning to bump up ethanol in gasoline past the current 20% (E20) mark.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi explained that any increase would need more scientific research and consultations with all relevant stakeholders.
The E20 rollout happened after careful input from groups like NITI Aayog and oil companies.
Lab tests find E20 safe
Lab tests show E20 is safe under standard guidelines, and studies by ARAI and others found it doesn't really mess with how older vehicles run or last.
If your car was made for E10, you might see a small dip, about 3% to 5%, in fuel efficiency.
The government's also spreading the word about how E20 works with gasoline vehicles and its eco-friendly perks.