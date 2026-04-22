'Will never bow to terror': PM on Pahalgam attack anniversary
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said the victims "will never be forgotten" and called the April 22, 2025 attack a tragedy that still weighs heavily on India's conscience. He reiterated India's commitment to fight terrorism and said, "As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror."
Attack details
Details of the Pahalgam terror attack
The Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest civilian assaults in recent years, took place on April 22, 2025. Armed militants opened fire at Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring many others. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and drew international condemnation. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Military action
Operation Sindoor launched in response to attack
Operation Sindoor was a "calibrated military response" to the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. The operation aimed to dismantle infrastructure used for planning attacks against India without escalating tensions unnecessarily. Following this, Indian armed forces also launched "Operation Mahadev" to track down and eliminate the three attackers involved in the Pahalgam killings.
Official response
Memorial built for victims, names inscribed on black marble
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy, saying India would respond with "strength and clarity" to any threat. He said, "We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation." Meanwhile, a memorial has been built in Pahalgam for the attack victims. The black marble structure bears the names of all 26 victims and stands along the Lidder river's banks.