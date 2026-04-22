'Will never bow to terror': PM on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said the victims "will never be forgotten" and called the April 22, 2025 attack a tragedy that still weighs heavily on India's conscience. He reiterated India's commitment to fight terrorism and said, "As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror."

Attack details Details of the Pahalgam terror attack The Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest civilian assaults in recent years, took place on April 22, 2025. Armed militants opened fire at Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring many others. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and drew international condemnation. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Military action Operation Sindoor launched in response to attack Operation Sindoor was a "calibrated military response" to the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. The operation aimed to dismantle infrastructure used for planning attacks against India without escalating tensions unnecessarily. Following this, Indian armed forces also launched "Operation Mahadev" to track down and eliminate the three attackers involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Advertisement