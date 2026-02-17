IndiaAI GPU pool to cross 58,000 GPUs this week

India isn't stopping at hardware. The government wants $200 billion in data center investments to turn the country into a global AI hub. Google is building a $15B AI center in Visakhapatnam, Microsoft is expanding its cloud with $17.5B, and Amazon plans to invest $35B. Plus, the government is offering long-term tax holidays targeted at data centers and on overseas revenue from data services provided out of India.

Upcoming AI Impact Summit will draw big names

The upcoming India AI Impact Summit is set to draw a massive crowd—250,000 visitors—and some of tech's biggest names like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.

The event will also spotlight Neysa's Blackstone-led commitment of up to $600 million in equity capital to support its planned scale-up, including the deployment of more than 20,000 GPUs, and AMD teaming up with TCS on new AI racks.