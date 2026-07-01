Indian 28-year-old IT engineer barred from driving after astrologer warning India Jul 01, 2026

A 28-year-old Indian IT engineer is not allowed to drive or even learn to ride a bike, all because an astrologer said he might cause a fatal accident.

His family takes the prediction seriously, so his father drives him to work every day.

Even though he is married and has a child, this rule still runs his life.