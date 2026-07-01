Indian 28-year-old IT engineer barred from driving after astrologer warning
India
A 28-year-old Indian IT engineer is not allowed to drive or even learn to ride a bike, all because an astrologer said he might cause a fatal accident.
His family takes the prediction seriously, so his father drives him to work every day.
Even though he is married and has a child, this rule still runs his life.
Pritesh Lakhani sparks debate on astrology
When entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani shared the story online, it set off a big discussion about whether astrology should decide how we live.
Some people called the family's rules too strict, while others shared how they ignored similar predictions and still did fine.
The story brings up bigger questions about following tradition versus making your own choices in today's world.