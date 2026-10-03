Indian Air Force brings air show to Varanasi October 24-26
India
The Indian Air Force is bringing a big air show to Namo Ghat, Varanasi, from October 24-26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to attend the main event on October 25.
Expect some seriously impressive aerial displays, definitely a treat for anyone into planes or just looking for something exciting.
Yogi Adityanath inspects air show preparations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath checked in on preparations, making sure crowd control and security are top priorities.
Plans include spectator galleries, entry and exit routes, and parking.
He also pushed for emergency drills and basic amenities like water and sanitation, so everyone can enjoy the show safely and comfortably.