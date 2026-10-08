Indian Air Force marks 94th year with Varanasi air show
India
The Indian Air Force turns 94 on October 8, and this year's theme, "Indian Air Force - Infallible, Impervious and Precise," is all about celebrating its sharp skills.
The big highlight? An aerial show by the Central Air Command in Varanasi on October 22, 24, and 25, where you'll get to see some serious flying talent and a nod to the team's role in keeping India safe.
Varanasi houses IAF No.4 selection board
Varanasi isn't just hosting the air show. It's also been home to the No. 4 Air Force Selection Board since January 1976, where future pilots and officers are picked.
This year's display is a chance for everyone to see what the IAF can do up close and reminds us how important Varanasi is in shaping new air force leaders.