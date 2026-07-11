Indian Air Force ranked 6th globally in 2026 WDMMA rankings
India
Big news for the Indian Air Force: it's now ranked sixth in the world, just ahead of China, according to the 2026 Global Air Powers Rankings by WDMMA.
This list looks at things like air combat skills, how many different types of aircraft a country has, and how ready they are for action.
IAF TvR 69.4 surpasses China's 63.8
The IAF scored a TruVal Rating (TvR) of 69.4, higher than China's 63.8, which means India is seen as stronger in air combat and fleet variety right now.
The US Air Force is still way out front at number one.
For context, India's fleet includes over 1,700 aircraft (fighters, helicopters, trainers, and more), with hundreds more on order.