Indian Air Force tests Khagantak-243 125-kilogram glide bomb from Su-30MKI
India
The Indian Air Force just tested the Khagantak-243, a new 125-kilogram Long Range Glide Bomb made in India.
It was dropped from a Su-30MKI jet and is planned for integration with the MiG-29K and Mirage-2000 too.
This marks a big step for India in building its own advanced weapons instead of relying on imports.
Indian Air Force seeks 1,000-plus Khagantak-243
Khagantak-243 is the result of public-private teamwork between JSR Dynamics and Bharat Electronics Ltd.
With its special glide wings, it can hit targets up to 180km away, keeping pilots safe from enemy defenses.
The Air Force wants more than 1,000 of these bombs by 2026 to boost its firepower and cut down on buying foreign weapons.