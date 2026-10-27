Indian Army and IAF to get 200 HAL utility helicopters
The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are set to upgrade their fleets with about 200 new light utility helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), replacing the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.
Separately, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared a proposal worth around ₹20,000 crore to procure 200 Light Multirole Helicopters (LMRH).
This big move is all about modernizing and making sure our forces have reliable support, especially in tough, high-altitude areas.
HAL built 12, 187 more ordered
HAL has already manufactured 12 of these helicopters and has orders for 187 more.
The project is a major win for local manufacturing, giving a boost to small businesses while encouraging partnerships between Indian companies and global players.
Over time, India aims to ramp up its homegrown defense technology with plans for even more light helicopters down the line.