Indian Army and IAF to get 200 HAL utility helicopters

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are set to upgrade their fleets with about 200 new light utility helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), replacing the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

Separately, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared a proposal worth around ₹20,000 crore to procure 200 Light Multirole Helicopters (LMRH).

This big move is all about modernizing and making sure our forces have reliable support, especially in tough, high-altitude areas.