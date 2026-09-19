Indian Army Chief Dhiraj Seth ends 3 day Russia visit
General Dhiraj Seth, India's army chief, just wrapped up a three-day visit to Russia aimed at deepening military cooperation.
He met top Russian defense officials to talk about working together on training and upgrading military capabilities.
This trip follows Prime Minister Modi's recent meeting with President Putin, highlighting how both countries are keeping their strategic partnership strong.
Seth discusses army cooperation with Russia
During his stay, General Seth discussed exchanging views on contemporary military developments and steps to deepen cooperation between the two armies, especially in training, capability development, and sharing professional experience, at Russia's land forces headquarters.
He also visited an artillery academy in St. Petersburg, signaling ongoing efforts to modernize India's forces.
Fun fact: Russia accounted for 40% of India's arms imports during 2021-2025, and the two countries already team up for projects like the BrahMos missile and regular Indra military exercises.