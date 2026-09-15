Indian Army chief Dhiraj Seth visits Russia to reinforce ties
India
Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth is set to visit Russia this Thursday, the first such trip in nearly eight years (since October 2018).
The main goal? Strengthening military ties and making sure India's huge collection of Russian-made tanks and air defense systems stays in top shape.
This follows recent high-level talks between Indian and Russian leaders, plus a summit invite from President Putin to Prime Minister Modi.
General Seth to discuss spare parts
General Seth will meet top Russian military officials to discuss keeping spare parts flowing for India's defense gear.
Russia is also pitching new equipment like the Pantsir-S1M air defense system and BMP-3 fighting vehicles, which fits right into India's push to modernize its military while building more at home.