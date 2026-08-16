Indian Army chief Gen. Dhiraj Seth begins Nepal visit
India
Indian Army chief Gen. Dhiraj Seth is spending three days in Nepal to boost the long-standing partnership between the two countries' armies.
On day one, he will meet with Nepal's top military leaders, will be briefed on shared interests, and will take part in ceremonies, including laying a wreath at Tundikhel and receiving a guard of honor.
Gen. Seth to receive Nepali rank
In keeping with the unique tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, Nepal's president will award Gen. Seth an honorary Nepali Army rank.
He will also speak with student officers and instructors at a military academy, then head to Pokhara to meet Indian Army veterans, honoring war widows and celebrating those who have shown bravery.