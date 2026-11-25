Indian Army grants free train travel to 'Chakra' awardees
Big news for India's military heroes: as of today, all Chakra award winners can now travel for free on any train, including Vande Bharat.
This move, announced by the army on X, is meant to show extra appreciation for their bravery and sacrifices.
Origins and list of 'Chakra' awards
The Chakra series includes honors like the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra, the first three gallantry awards instituted by the government after Independence, first given in 1950 but recognizing acts of valor since 1947.
Later, Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra were added.