Indian Army is going big on kamikaze drones after Operation Sindoor
The Indian Army is set to buy 850 loitering munitions—think kamikaze drones—for ₹2,000 crore from Indian companies.
This major push comes after the success of Operation Sindoor, where drones played a key role in striking terror targets, and now the army wants every infantry battalion ready for modern threats.
What's changing on the ground?
Each infantry battalion will get its own Ashni platoon (20-25 soldiers) focused on drone ops, aiming for a total of 30,000 new munitions over time.
After Sindoor, orders for advanced drones and gear have crossed ₹5,000 crore—including deals with Pune's Munitions India Limited and startups like Solar Defence and NewSpace Research & Technologies—to boost India's defense game as challenges grow.