Indian Army is going big on kamikaze drones after Operation Sindoor

What's changing on the ground?

Each infantry battalion will get its own Ashni platoon (20-25 soldiers) focused on drone ops, aiming for a total of 30,000 new munitions over time.

After Sindoor, orders for advanced drones and gear have crossed ₹5,000 crore—including deals with Pune's Munitions India Limited and startups like Solar Defence and NewSpace Research & Technologies—to boost India's defense game as challenges grow.