Indian Army lands aircraft on Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, 1st-ever in India
The Indian Army just pulled off something pretty cool: four of their small aircraft, including microlights and powered hang gliders, landed right on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway in Gujarat.
It is the first time this has ever happened in India, showing that highways could double up as emergency runways if needed.
Army teamwork highlights expressways' runway potential
This was not a solo act: the Army teamed up with local officials and the National Highways Authority to make it happen safely near Patan district's Bakutra toll plaza.
The operation highlighted not just skill from the Army Aviation Corps but also how expressways could help out in emergencies when regular airstrips are not available.