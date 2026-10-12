Indian Army launches Bharat Rice for Ladakh and Northeast depots

Bharat Rice comes in easy-to-carry 10-kg and 30-kg bags and is free from any unwanted stuff, making it practical for soldiers working in harsh terrains.

To back this up, the Army has teamed up with the Food Corporation of India for five years, letting them use FCI warehouses and facilities.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how these moves will help keep rations moving smoothly and strengthen logistics, key for keeping the Army ready on all fronts.