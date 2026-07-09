Indian Army moves ahead with ₹1500cr loitering munitions purchase

Army drones resist jamming and spoofing

These drones are resistant to jamming and spoofing, thanks to lessons learned from recent operations and some pretty intense testing.

They're mainly meant for cross-border strikes on enemy artillery. The Army actually wants thousands more in the future, with some models planned to fly over 1,500km.

Deliveries kick off within six months of the contract signing, and under strict rules: if suppliers miss deadlines, there are penalties.