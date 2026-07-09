Indian Army moves ahead with ₹1500cr loitering munitions purchase
The Indian Army has moved ahead with a ₹1,500 crore deal to get 850 loitering munitions, which are one-way attack drones, to boost the Army's tech game and be ready for fast-moving situations.
Tata Advanced Systems will supply most of them after winning a competitive trial, while Nibe Defence is handling a 26% portion.
Army drones resist jamming and spoofing
These drones are resistant to jamming and spoofing, thanks to lessons learned from recent operations and some pretty intense testing.
They're mainly meant for cross-border strikes on enemy artillery. The Army actually wants thousands more in the future, with some models planned to fly over 1,500km.
Deliveries kick off within six months of the contract signing, and under strict rules: if suppliers miss deadlines, there are penalties.