Indian Army rescues over 200 in Sivasagar Charaideo Jorhat
India
The Indian Army just pulled off a major rescue, saving more than 200 people stranded by heavy floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat.
This big effort, called "Operation Jal Rahat," which has intensified, as reported on July 21, after local officials asked for help.
Red Shield Division evacuates families
Teams from the Red Shield Division showed up with boats, medical crews, and essential supplies to get families to safety and hand out aid.
They're also using helicopters and drones to spot people who need help faster.
Extra resources are ready in case things get worse, ensuring that help is available.