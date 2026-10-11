Indian Army to build underground protection along China Pakistan borders
The Indian Army is gearing up to build underground protective infrastructure along the China and Pakistan borders, aiming to keep soldiers and important equipment safe from high-tech attacks.
These new facilities are designed to handle missile and mortar strikes, making border defenses much tougher.
The 19 projects opened for bids in August 2026.
Lt Gen Sharma says procurement open
Inspired by lessons from recent conflicts, the Army is customizing these underground assets for different terrains and needs: think storage of assets, ammunitions, and practices.
The Border Roads Organisation is also pitching in with construction of underground bunkers to safeguard combat drones and other assets.
Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma highlighted that the procurement process will be fair and open to all eligible companies, including MSMEs, so everyone gets a shot at contributing.