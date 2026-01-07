Indian Army's new drone battalions: Meet the Bhairavs
The Indian Army just rolled out trained drone operators and set up a Bhairav battalion in Nasirabad.
These teams are built for fast, tech-driven missions that bridge regular infantry and elite Para SF units, with each member skilled at flying drones into real combat zones, including operations inside enemy territory.
Training is intense—and high-tech
Bhairav operatives have undergone five months of intensive training since their raising, focused on using drones for real-world operations.
Their skills were put to the test during Exercise Akhand Prahar, overseen by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.
The army is going all-in on tech
Alongside Bhairavs, the army is creating Shaktibaan regiments packed with loitering munitions and swarm drones for long-range strikes.
A big procurement drive is already underway to gear up even more.
Why does this matter?
This marks a major shift in how India's military operates—bringing in fresh tech and new tactics to stay ready for future challenges at the borders.
It's a big step toward modern warfare, showing how quickly things are changing on the ground.