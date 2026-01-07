Indian Army's new drone battalions: Meet the Bhairavs

The Indian Army just rolled out trained drone operators and set up a Bhairav battalion in Nasirabad. These teams are built for fast, tech-driven missions that bridge regular infantry and elite Para SF units, with each member skilled at flying drones into real combat zones, including operations inside enemy territory.

Training is intense—and high-tech Bhairav operatives have undergone five months of intensive training since their raising, focused on using drones for real-world operations.

Their skills were put to the test during Exercise Akhand Prahar, overseen by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.

The army is going all-in on tech Alongside Bhairavs, the army is creating Shaktibaan regiments packed with loitering munitions and swarm drones for long-range strikes.

A big procurement drive is already underway to gear up even more.