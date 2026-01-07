India's power sector: Coal dips as renewables rise

What's changing with India's energy mix?

By late 2025, renewables made up 40% of India's total power capacity (510 GW), with solar leading the way.

Coal still supplied about 43% of installed capacity in 2025 but is set to fall closer to 60% by 2030.

With more clean energy coming online—and even more capacity than needed in the pipeline—India is quietly gearing up for a greener future.