Assam BJP stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha passes away at 94 India Jan 07, 2026

Kabindra Purkayastha, a founding figure of the BJP in Assam, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 after being treated for age-related issues in Silchar.

Leaders across the country paid tribute—PM Modi remembered him for his lifelong dedication to public service and building the party in Assam, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called him an inspiration who laid the party's foundation in the region.