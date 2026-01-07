Next Article
Assam BJP stalwart Kabindra Purkayastha passes away at 94
India
Kabindra Purkayastha, a founding figure of the BJP in Assam, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 after being treated for age-related issues in Silchar.
Leaders across the country paid tribute—PM Modi remembered him for his lifelong dedication to public service and building the party in Assam, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called him an inspiration who laid the party's foundation in the region.
Who was Kabindra Purkayastha?
Born in 1931 in what is now Bangladesh, Purkayastha graduated from Gauhati University and became a key force behind bringing BJP and RSS ideas to Northeast India.
He held several key positions within the BJP over several decades.
Elected thrice as Silchar's MP, he also served as Minister of State for Communications under PM Vajpayee.