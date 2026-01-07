Next Article
UP woman films official's misconduct—video sparks online debate
India
A woman in Uttar Pradesh filmed a government official allegedly misbehaving with her when she asked to remove her husband's name from their ration card.
Her quick thinking to record the moment turned into viral proof of the official's behavior, showing just how powerful a phone camera can be.
Social media cheers courage, spotlights bigger issues
The video quickly racked up over 36,000 views on Instagram and drew praise for the woman's courage.
Many people pointed out that this kind of treatment isn't rare in government offices, and the clip has sparked fresh conversations about how social media can help everyday citizens call out misconduct and push for change.